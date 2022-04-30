STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Applied Materials invests Rs 350 crore in Bengaluru

The company also announced that it will invest Rs 1,800 crore in India.

Published: 30th April 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Applied Materials, the largest semiconductor display equipment manufacturer, on Friday announced that it has invested $50 million (approximately Rs 350 crore) in Bengaluru to set up a manufacturing facility. The company has acquired a large land parcel in Bengaluru for the facility, which will be used to support its local supply chain, Applied Materials said at the SemiconIndia 2022 held in Bengaluru.

“Applied Materials India recently invested $50 million to purchase land in Whitefield, Bengaluru, where we plan to expand our engineering infrastructure and support the next phase of our growth,” Srinivas Satya, Country President and Managing Director, Applied Materials said. Satya said the new facility can fulfil demands for Artificial Intelligence-specific chips.

“We expect this investment to support future product development and R&D, as well as benefit the development of the local supply chain,” he added. The company also announced that it will invest Rs 1,800 crore in India.  Applied Materials  is in India for 20 years and has a team of over 6,000 workers.

