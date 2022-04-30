STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Govt’s decision on PSI exam confusing: KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge

The investigation which began from the OMR sheet manipulation to using of Bluetooth devices in exams is yet to be completed.

Published: 30th April 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Priyank Kharge (PTI file photo)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: After the state government announced its decision to hold re-examination for the posts of PSIs, KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge, Chittapur MLA, said that there is no clarity in the government’s decision.Speaking at a Press conference, Kharge said that the Home Minister’s statement that exams will be conducted for the students except the accused in the scam is confusing. He asked if the exams mean only written exam or it includes the physical test also. 

The investigation which began from the OMR sheet manipulation to using of Bluetooth devices in exams is yet to be completed. There were reports of illegalities in the physical test also which were held in Belagavi, he said, and added that the government should clarify clarify on whether the exam includes physical tests also.

Kharge said that malpractice have taken place in three aspects : OMR sheets, Bluetooth and physical tests in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Belagavi too. It seems the government is focusing only on Kalaburagi district and might allow all other candidates except the 7-8 candidates who have written their exams from Kalburgi centre, Kharge said.Government should conduct an inquiry in all the exam centres so that the genuine candidates get justice, he demanded. 

On the arrest of the scam’s prime accused Divya Hagaragi, he said that it was not a big achievement and she should have been arrested long back. Instead of arresting Divya immediately, the government pressured CID to harass Congress leaders, he said, and added that for mounting pressure on the government for a free and fair inquiry, the CID has served him two notices.

Arrest me and subject me to a Narco test, Kharge challenged.Divya and Patil’s arrests are the first stage of the investigation which is yet to ascertain who had given the money and in which places the scam had taken place, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp