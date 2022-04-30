Govt’s decision on PSI exam confusing: KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: After the state government announced its decision to hold re-examination for the posts of PSIs, KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge, Chittapur MLA, said that there is no clarity in the government’s decision.Speaking at a Press conference, Kharge said that the Home Minister’s statement that exams will be conducted for the students except the accused in the scam is confusing. He asked if the exams mean only written exam or it includes the physical test also.

The investigation which began from the OMR sheet manipulation to using of Bluetooth devices in exams is yet to be completed. There were reports of illegalities in the physical test also which were held in Belagavi, he said, and added that the government should clarify clarify on whether the exam includes physical tests also.

Kharge said that malpractice have taken place in three aspects : OMR sheets, Bluetooth and physical tests in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Belagavi too. It seems the government is focusing only on Kalaburagi district and might allow all other candidates except the 7-8 candidates who have written their exams from Kalburgi centre, Kharge said.Government should conduct an inquiry in all the exam centres so that the genuine candidates get justice, he demanded.

On the arrest of the scam’s prime accused Divya Hagaragi, he said that it was not a big achievement and she should have been arrested long back. Instead of arresting Divya immediately, the government pressured CID to harass Congress leaders, he said, and added that for mounting pressure on the government for a free and fair inquiry, the CID has served him two notices.

Arrest me and subject me to a Narco test, Kharge challenged.Divya and Patil’s arrests are the first stage of the investigation which is yet to ascertain who had given the money and in which places the scam had taken place, he said.