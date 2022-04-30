Hubballi clash accused quizzed over Bangladesh link 

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Suspecting that a few of those arrested in connection with the Hubballi violence have a link with a neighbouring country, the central intelligence team is said to have recently visited Hubballi and interrogated them.After the riots at Old Hubballi, the police had arrested a total of 154 persons who allegedly threw stones and caused violence. Some of the accused have fled the city after the violence who were later nabbed.

Police sources said that the phone call records show that one of the accused has connections with Bangladesh. Therefore the central intelligence team from other places visited the city and interrogated the accused. But they refused to reveal more details. Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram said they are investigating, and as the judicial custody of the arrested ends on Saturday, they will plead for extension before the court.

BJP hits out at Cong leader

Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan allegedly distributed Rs 5,000 and ration kits to family members of accused. Condemning it, BJP members submitted a memorandum to the police.

