Karnataka: BSY calls Congress a sinking ship

Yediyurappa also said that he along with the BJP team will visit all the constituencies and try to achieve the target of 150 seats determined by the party high command.

Published: 30th April 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM BS Yediyurappa addresses the public at Jagaluru town on Friday

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that BJP’s victories in the four States have boost the confidence of the Karnataka BJP workers and he exuded confidence of winning 150 seats in 2023 Assembly elections.

Addressing the public during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for various development projects in Jagaluru town, he described Congress as an “orphan” and a “sinking ship”, which will lose its existence in Karnataka too.

“The development works initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the party to victory in four out of five States, which clearly indicates his popularity, and we want to replicate the same in Karnataka,” he said.

Taking note of the results from the Uttar Pradesh, the former CM said that the Congress is totally wiped out there Their last bastion, Karnataka, will be lost soon after the Assembly poll results, he claimed.Yediyurappa also said that he along with the BJP team will visit all the constituencies and try to achieve the target of 150 seats determined by the party high command.

“The 2.4 tmc feet of water allocated to Jagaluru will help improve the water table of the drought-prone taluk,” he said.

