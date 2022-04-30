Karnataka: CID swoops down on Divya, four others in Pune 

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: At around midnight, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths arrested five persons including the prime accused Divya Hagaragi from Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday in connection with the PSI-Common Entrance Test (CET) scam.

Hagaragi, who had been eluding police for over a fortnight, is accused of malpractice and manipulation of answer sheets of CET for PSI recruitment at Jnana Jyoti English Medium School in the city. She is the secretary of the institution that was the exam centre for the test conducted in October last.

Besides Hagaragi, the former BJP Mahila Morcha Kalaburagi district president, Sunita, Archana, Suresh Kategaon and Kalidas were arrested, and were brought to Kalabuargi on Friday morning.Acting on a tip off, the CID team led by SP Ragahavendra Hegde including DySP Shankar Gowda Patil went to Pune and nabbed Hagaragi and four others.

There were in hiding and shifting their lairs since the scam was unearthed. The investigators rushed to Pune upon learning that the accused will be reaching Pune after cris-crossing places.CID sources said, “Suresh Kategaon and his friend Kalidas who knew Hagaragi for many years helped her in absconding and managed to arrange shelter for her in many places including in the outskirts of Pune”.

The accused after arrests were taken for a medical check-up. The CID has filed an FIR at Chowk Police Station with regard to the scam on April 10. The number of arrests now stand at 20. Hagaragi and six others were remanded to police custody for 11 days by the third JMFC Court on Friday in connection with the PSI-CET scam. Sources said that Saddam, Divya’s driver, was arrested today along with Jyoti Patil, an employee in the Town Municipality of Shahabad.