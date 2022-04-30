Upper Bhadra project work going at great speed: CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

JAGALURU: Calling upon the public to make Karnataka ‘Number One State’ in the country, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that it is possible if everyone join hands with the government.Addressing the public during the ground breaking ceremony for various developmental works in the town, he said that it is the BJP which aims at making Karnataka an welfare state.

The long wait for the Upper Bhadra project is over, he said, as it is progressing at a great speed. Former CM BS Yediyurappa had initiated the project in 2008 by allocating funds.With the launch of the project to fill nine tanks and irrigate 40,000 hectares in Jagaluru taluk, the region once called drought prone, will have ample water and greenery on all sides, and the ground water level will also rise, said CM.

Attributing the success of the ongoing Upper Bhadra Project and filling of 57 tanks of Jagaluru to Yediyurappa, Bommai said that based on the directions of the Taralabalu seer Dr Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamiji the work of filling the tanks was initiated which is on the verge of completion.

National project status

Bommai said that he is expecting the Centre’s approval for declaring the Upper Bhadra Project a National Project. Once approved, it will help in pumping of Rs 16,000 crores to expedite the works.

Industries to create jobs

Along with the improvement in agriculture, the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mumbai industrial corridor passing through Tumkuru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Haveri and Dharwad will be developed to generate jobs. Taking a dig at Congress, Bommai said that Congress had its eyes on vote bank and failed to take initiatives to develop Central Karnataka but the BJP government has sanctioned money for the Tumkuru-Chitradurga-Davangere railway line, whose work will begin shortly.

Milk producers’ development

Bommai also said that the government has decided to start ‘Nandini Ksheera Abhivrudhi Bank’ aiming financial inclusion of the farmers who produce milk, that was announced in the state Budget and a Government Order has also been issued.This will be the first such bank in the country, he said. As many as 26 lakh dairy farmers, 14,900 milk producers’ cooperative societies, and 15 milk unions in the State will benefit from the bank. “The share capital of Rs 100 crore will be provided by the State government and Rs 260 crore will be provided by the milk cooperative societies and federations and unions,” he said.