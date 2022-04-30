STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will PM Modi come to Mysuru for International Yoga Day?

As the International Yoga Day approaches, the demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in Mysuru for the event is growing.

Yoga, Aasana

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As the International Yoga Day approaches, the demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in Mysuru for the event is growing. Officials from the Ministry of Ayush visited the Mysuru Palace, Dasara Exhibition Grounds, and the Mysuru Race Course.

Local MP Prathap Simha had appealed to the PM to come to Mysuru on the occasion. The team of officials comprising Kavita Garg, Ramachandra, and others also looked into the facilities, number of gates, basic facilities, security aspects, and also held a closed-door meeting with the district officials and took note of the area of the proposed venues and other details. However, the Prime Minister’s Office will take a final call. 

