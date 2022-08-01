Home States Karnataka

Locals demand Centre’s stamp for Anjanadri as birth place of Hanuman

Several states, including Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, have been claiming that the birthplace of Hanuman is in their state.

Published: 01st August 2022

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai planning his maiden visit to Anjanadri in Anegundi of Koppal district on Monday, residents are demanding that the State Government persuade the Centre to announce the hillock as the birth place of Lord Hanuman. 

Koppal district. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
 

Several states, including Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, have been claiming that the birthplace of Hanuman is in their state. Bommai, who will be landing in a chopper near Anjanadri hills, is expected to scale the hillock to take darshan of the Hanuman shrine. At the base, he will hold a meeting with Koppal district administration and also with the members of Kishkinda Hanuman Janmabhoomi Trust about the planned development works.  

“For decades Anjandri has been known as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. No state in India ever claimed otherwise. These claims are from recent times. There are proofs that Anegundi was the Kishkinda Ramayana. The residents here feel that the Union Government must  announce Anjandari as Lord Hanuman’s birthplace to put an end to the  controversy,” said a senior official.

Besides his visit to Anjanadri, Bommai will be inaugurating a 100-bed  hospital in Koppal. Bommai will also call upon Gavi Mutt Seer at the mutt before flying back to Bengaluru. Gavi Mutt Seer Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swami had recently announced plans to build a free hostel for poor students which can accommodate and educate 5,000 children, and the state government had recently announced a grant of Rs 10 crores. Tourism Minister Anand Singh who has contributed Rs 1 crore for the same project had led the delegation of MLAs and MPs from  Kalyana Karnataka to request CM for the grants. 

