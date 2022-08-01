NIA probe is eyewash: Hariprasad

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Alleging that handing over the case of BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder indicates the failure of the government, Opposition leader in Legislative Council BK Hariprsad demanded governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to dissolve the state government and impose President’s Rule.

After meeting the family members of Masood, Nettaru, and Faizal, Hariprasad said the NIA probe is just an eyewash, and if given a free hand, the state police can crack the case. “The investigation of Paresh Mesta was handed over to CBI five years ago, but no one has been arrested yet,” he said.

Taking exception to CM Basavaraj Bommai not visiting the family members of Masood and Faizal, he said Bommai is not eligible to become the CM. “He has acted like the CM of only BJP workers,” he said, and accused the BJP of doing politics over the deceased when elections are near.

“People don’t think that the probe will be impartial. I demand that the government identify the culprits within 15 days and take action against them. Those who make provocative statements should be booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” he said.

Lashing out at the CM for adopting Uttar Pradesh model statement, he said UP leads in murders, rapes and dacoities, and Karnataka does not need such a model. Earlier, when he visited Nettaru’s house along with Billava community leaders Naveen Chandra Suvarna and Rajashekar, BJP workers shouted slogans against him.



MANGALURU: Alleging that handing over the case of BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder indicates the failure of the government, Opposition leader in Legislative Council BK Hariprsad demanded governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to dissolve the state government and impose President’s Rule. After meeting the family members of Masood, Nettaru, and Faizal, Hariprasad said the NIA probe is just an eyewash, and if given a free hand, the state police can crack the case. “The investigation of Paresh Mesta was handed over to CBI five years ago, but no one has been arrested yet,” he said. Taking exception to CM Basavaraj Bommai not visiting the family members of Masood and Faizal, he said Bommai is not eligible to become the CM. “He has acted like the CM of only BJP workers,” he said, and accused the BJP of doing politics over the deceased when elections are near. “People don’t think that the probe will be impartial. I demand that the government identify the culprits within 15 days and take action against them. Those who make provocative statements should be booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” he said. Lashing out at the CM for adopting Uttar Pradesh model statement, he said UP leads in murders, rapes and dacoities, and Karnataka does not need such a model. Earlier, when he visited Nettaru’s house along with Billava community leaders Naveen Chandra Suvarna and Rajashekar, BJP workers shouted slogans against him.