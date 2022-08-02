All Indians have the same DNA: Subramanian Swamy

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy said that all Indians have the same DNA. Speaking at the Sardar Panikkar Memorial Lecture on the 60th Foundation Day celebration of the Regional Institute of Education on Monday, Swamy said, “Lord Krishna in Bhagavad Gita says that if the person is intellectual, generous, and courageous, then he is a Brahmin. I believe B R Ambedkar who is a great scholar is not an SC but a Brahmin."

He had several degrees and PhDs from the best unive"rsities in the world and has contributed immensely to the Constitution. Ambedkar is more Brahmin than Nehru because the latter never passed any exams.”“All Indians more or less have the same DNA and there is no north and south race,” he said.

