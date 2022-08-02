Home States Karnataka

Anjanadri Hills is Lord Hanuman’s birthplace, reiterates CM Bommai

“The State Government will also pursue the issue with the Union Government to declare Anjanadri Hills as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman,” the CM said.

Published: 02nd August 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Shreepada Ayachit
Express News Service

KOPPAL: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday reiterated that Anjanadri Hills in Koppal district is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. “I can say this a thousand times,” Bommai said before offering prayers at the base of Anjanadri Hills. There is a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman atop the hillock. Bommai countered the claims of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra which claimed that the birthplace of Lord Hanuman is located in their respective states.

“The State Government will also pursue the issue with the Union Government to declare Anjanadri Hills as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman,” the CM said. All mythological evidence and relevant records, including references in Ramayana, clearly establish that Kishkinda Parvata or Anjanadri Hills is Lord Hanuman’s birthplace, he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offers prayers at Anjanadri Hills on Monday

Bommai said infrastructure will be developed at the hillock. A ropeway is being mulled to help devotees reach the Hanuman temple which can now only be reached by climbing over 500 steps. “While `24 crore has been set aside to acquire 60 acres of land for comprehensive development of the Anjanadri Hills. The area will be upgraded as a tourist spot of international standard,” he said. 

“Also, Rs 120 crore has been set aside in the two previous budgets. World heritage sites Hampi, Anegundi and Mysuru will be covered under the international tourism circuit for state-of-the-art tourism development of international standards,” Bommai added.

