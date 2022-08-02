Home States Karnataka

Landslide leaves 2 girls dead in Dakshina Kannada district

The victims are Shruti (11) and Jnanashri (8).  District in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar said NDMF and SDMF personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation which was hindered by rain and darkness

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The bodies of two minor girls were recovered after their house collapsed following a landslide in Parvathamukhi village at Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday night, said Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane. 

The area in Parvathamukhi village in DK district where the landslide occurred

The victims are Shruti (11) and Jnanashri (8).  District in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar said NDMF and SDMF personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation which was hindered by rain and darkness. Four villages were marooned after heavy rain lashed Harihara Balugodu, Kollamogru, and Kalmak­aru near Subramanya on Monday. DK DC Dr Rajendra KV has restricted devotees from visiting Kukke Subramanya temple for next two days. 

