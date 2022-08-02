Landslide leaves 2 girls dead in Dakshina Kannada district
The victims are Shruti (11) and Jnanashri (8). District in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar said NDMF and SDMF personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation which was hindered by rain and darkness
Published: 02nd August 2022 03:03 AM | Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 03:03 AM | A+A A-
MANGALURU: The bodies of two minor girls were recovered after their house collapsed following a landslide in Parvathamukhi village at Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday night, said Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane.
The victims are Shruti (11) and Jnanashri (8). District in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar said NDMF and SDMF personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation which was hindered by rain and darkness. Four villages were marooned after heavy rain lashed Harihara Balugodu, Kollamogru, and Kalmakaru near Subramanya on Monday. DK DC Dr Rajendra KV has restricted devotees from visiting Kukke Subramanya temple for next two days.