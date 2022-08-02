Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah’s B’day bash may set pace for Congress ahead of polls

Rahul and KPCC president DK Shivakumar are likely to have a one-on-one meeting when they are flying in a chartered flight from New Delhi to Hubballi on Tuesday evening.

Published: 02nd August 2022 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The big-ticket Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday bash in Davanagere on Wednesday will turn out to be a massive Congress rally with the presence of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi at the event.
This will be a major precursor to the 2023 Assembly elections, and party leaders of all shades, the MLAs and prospective candidates from all the 224 Assembly constituencies are mobilising workers and supporters to take part in the rally.

“They are not taking any chances as both Siddaramaiah and Rahul will be there at the event,” a party source said. The dais too has been built to accommodate hundreds of VIPs as all leaders of relevance will be given prominence according to their seniority. This is just the start of poll preparations as the party rank and file have already started organising masses for another flagship event, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence where a 75 km walkathon will be taken out.

Rahul, DKS may have one-on-one
Rahul and KPCC president DK Shivakumar are likely to have a one-on-one meeting when they are flying in a chartered flight from New Delhi to Hubballi on Tuesday evening. Shivakumar will be in Delhi on Tuesday as he has to appear before a special court, which is scheduled to pronounce an order with regard to his regular bail plea as he is out on interim bail in a money laundering case filed by the ED.

“Shivakumar is confident of getting the pronouncement in his favour as there have been precedents of accused in such money laundering cases getting bail. His counsel will argue that since he is not in power, there is no chance of him tampering with the evidence,” they added.

As Rahul is arriving in Hubballi to take part in the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting slated for 8 pm, both will be flying in the same chartered plane, which is taking off from Delhi around 5.30 pm, sources said.

It will be interesting to see what the two will discuss as they will be on the flight for over one hour. At the PAC meeting, party senior leaders will discuss how the state has turned communally sensitive after three back-to-back murders in coastal areas and the strategies that need to be adopted for the polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah 75th birthday bash Davanagere Congress Rally Rahul Gandhi Assembly elections Bharat Jodo Yatra DK Shivakumar Political Affairs Committee
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp