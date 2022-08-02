Home States Karnataka

Six arrested over Mangaluru youth Mohammed Fazil's murder

The accused had reportedly identified 6-7 persons as their target and finally zeroed in on Fazil.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Six persons have been arrested today for allegedly murdering Mohammed Fazil in Suratkal on July 29.

The accused are Suhas Shetty, Mohan, Giridhar, Abhishek, Srinivas, and Dikshit, aged between 20-29 years.

Police commissioner N Shashikumar said Suhas Shetty had discussed killing someone with Abhishek over phone on July 26 night.

The accused had reportedly identified 6-7 persons as their target and finally zeroed in on Fazil. One of the accused was known to Fazil and was familiar with his movements.

Suhas, Mohan, and Abhishek had murdered Fazil using a dragon and talwars.

The accused after abandoning the car used in the crime which took place at Inna village near Karkala went into hiding in Udyavara in Udupi district.

The Commissioner said the motive behind the murder was yet to be known. He, however, hinted that it was a revenge murder.

Masood, an 18-year-old who lived near Bellare village, was hacked to death on July 19.

On July 26, in the same taluk, a few bike-borne men attacked BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru with lethal weapons in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada.

The next day, on July 28, a man named Mohammed Fazil was killed in Surathkal.

