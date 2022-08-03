Home States Karnataka

Bhatkal under water

The tiny coastal town and its surrounding villages were either in knee-deep water or completely inundated. 

Published: 03rd August 2022

Rain, Monsoon

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHATKAL: Heavy rain brought life in Bhatkal and surrounding villages to a standstill as everyone is affected due to a massive 533 mm downpour that lashed the tiny taluk last night. The rainfall started at around 9 pm on Monday.

The residents initially dismissed it as a normal rainy day. It did not take much longer for them to realise that they were witnessing a dire situation.

The tiny coastal town and its surrounding villages were either in knee-deep water or completely inundated. Villages like Chowdani, Mundalli, Shirali, Moodshirali, Mood Bhatkal, Tenginagundi, Muttali were affected badly with more than 100 houses damaged completely. Every village in the taluk was affected. 

