Government won’t notify MM Hills as tiger reserve: Somanna

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In the wake of protests from villagers and the farming community against the proposed plans to declare MM Hills forest as a tiger reserve, Housing Minister V Somanna on Tuesday announced that the government will drop the proposal. He made it clear that the state government will not allow the Tiger Project proposal as the MM Hills is a prominent pilgrimage centre and there are a good number of villages falling on the fringe of the forest. He felt that the project should neither affect the people living in the region nor the devotees who throng the hills shrine.

Speaking to media persons, Somanna termed farmers of the region as owners of MM Hills and said any project must contribute to the development of the region and create facilities for the general public and not work against their interests. “We will not approve the Tiger Project,” he clarified.

The report recommending the declaration of MM Hills as a Tiger Project was presented to the government and was about to be notified at any time. However, the local population opposed it and even threatened to intensify the protest against the government.

