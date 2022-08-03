Karnataka rains: CM Basavraj Bommai to visit Bhatkala and neighbouring flood-affected villages 

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

KARWAR: In a new development Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai will be visiting Bhatkal. He is expected to visit the flood-affected areas here.

In the wake of flood damage, the Chief Minister will be leaving for Bhatkal from Bengaluru at around 12 noon. He will be reaching Goa via air and will head towards Bhatkal by road.

He is scheduled to reach by Wednesday evening. He will visit the places around Bhatkal. He will be briefed by the district administration about the damages caused due to flash floods on August 2, 2022.

Bhatkal and its neighbouring villages incurred severe damage due to heavy rainfall on Monday night and lasted up to Tuesday morning leaving a trail of destruction.

The heavy rainfall led to severe landslides killing 4 persons and damaging over a hundred houses. More than 4000 houses were waterlogged.

