CM announces Bommai Rs 500 crore relief fund for rain-affected regions

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

BHATKAL: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced a sum of Rs 500 crore as an emergency relief fund to rain-affected areas of the state and Rs 50 crore for Uttara Kannada district as compensation and to carry out repair works. The CM made the announcement during his visit to Mutthalli village in Bhatkal where a landslide killed four members of a family on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Revenue Minister R Ashoka, District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Pujary, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, Bhatkal MLA Sunil Naik and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan, the CM was briefed about the situation in the village and the reasons which caused the landslide. Bommai met the family members of the landslide victims and handed over a cheque of Rs 29 lakh to the relatives of the deceased.

Bengaluru- Mysuru traffic disrupted

Traffic was disrupted on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway for the second day after Maddur lake breached.

Vindhyagiri shrine wall collapses A portion

of a wall at Vindhyagiri shrine, where Gomateshwara statue is installed, collapsed due to heavy rain.

