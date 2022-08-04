Home States Karnataka

Congress orders leaders to put up unity show

Published: 04th August 2022 02:53 AM

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The outcome of the first Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress, held in Hubballi on Tuesday, is to chant the unity mantra. Former AICC president and top party leader Rahul Gandhi have asked leaders to make the party unit cohesive for success in the 2023 Assembly elections.

In the recent past, Congress has seen a tussle over who should become chief minister, should the party gain a majority. It became a flashpoint between the camps of CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar. While the latter appealed to his community to bless him get the coveted post, the former’s supporters held his 75th birthday celebrations.

The central leaders fear that frictions over the CM’s post could implode the party and harm its electoral prospects. Against this backdrop, the leadership decided to hold the newly constituted PAC meeting on the eve of Siddaramotsava, in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, to send a message to the warring groups.
Briefing about deliberations of the meeting, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal stressed party unity to face the huge election machinery of the BJP. Rahul asked the leaders not to air different views inside or outside the party forum, or discuss internal issues in public; the question is whether they will adhere to these instructions.

Sources privy to discussions said Venugopal chastised the leaders for making out-of-the-turn comments, and asked them to fall in line. A senior leader said that whenever such a meeting is held, leaders put up a show of unity, but later return to their previous stand. Another issue is announcing the candidate’s name in advance. Venugopal said the issue was discussed but did not divulge any details.

TAGS
Political Affairs Committee Karnataka Pradesh Congress AICC Rahul Gandhi 2023 Assembly elections KPCC BJP
