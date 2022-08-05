After birthday bash, Siddaramaiah goes temple-hopping

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Former CM Siddaramaiah, who got a shot in the arm by the support he received during his 75th birthday bash ‘Amruth Mahotsava’ that was held here on Wednesday, went temple and mutt-hopping soon after. Siddaramaiah first went to the Belludi Mutt of the Kanaka Gurupeet, where he sought blessings of the Kuruba community seer Niranjananda Puri Swamiji.

The former CM cut a cake in the seer’s presence, and held talks with the latter for a while. The seer also offered special pooja to deity Revanasiddeshwara, and offered prasadam to Siddaramaiah, who was accompanied by former minister HM Revanna, his son Yathindra, and Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed K h a n , among other leaders.

On his way back to Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah also visited Taralabalu Mutt seer Dr Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamiji and Murugha Mutt seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Swami. Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah had also visited Durgambika Temple at Davanagere. Along with this, he also visited Khadar Shah Wali Dargah.

