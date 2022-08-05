Home States Karnataka

After birthday bash, Siddaramaiah goes temple-hopping

Siddaramaiah first went to the Belludi Mutt of the Kanaka Gurupeet, where he sought blessings of the Kuruba community seer Niranjananda Puri Swamiji.

Published: 05th August 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM Siddaramaiah meets Murugha Mutt seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Swami on Thursday

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Former CM Siddaramaiah, who got a shot in the arm by the support he received during his 75th birthday bash ‘Amruth Mahotsava’ that was held here on Wednesday, went temple and mutt-hopping soon after. Siddaramaiah first went to the Belludi Mutt of the Kanaka Gurupeet, where he sought blessings of the Kuruba community seer Niranjananda Puri Swamiji.

The former CM cut a cake in the seer’s presence, and held talks with the latter for a while. The seer also offered special pooja to deity Revanasiddeshwara, and offered prasadam to Siddaramaiah, who was accompanied by former minister HM Revanna, his son Yathindra, and Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed K h a n , among other leaders.

On his way back to Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah also visited Taralabalu Mutt seer Dr Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamiji and Murugha Mutt seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Swami. Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah had also visited Durgambika Temple at Davanagere. Along with this, he also visited Khadar Shah Wali Dargah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly elections congress
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp