Amit Shah, BS Yediyurappa discuss Karnataka, party issues

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took stock of the political situation prevailing in the state.

Published: 05th August 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took stock of the political situation prevailing in the state. He met former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, with whom he is said to have discussed various issues, including measures t o strengthen the party organisation ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

Sources said that during the 30-minute meeting, Shah and Yediyurappa discussed several matters, including the recent political developments in the state, the government’s performance, need to expedite implementation of programmes and also developments in the opposition Congress camp. Measures to strengthen the party organisation and preparing a roadmap for the 2023 assembly elections were also discussed, reliable sources said.

Interestingly, it was Yediyurappa’s first meeting with Shah after he recently hinted at retiring from electoral politics. The former CM, however, had stated that he will continue to work for the party and ensure that the BJP returns to power in the state.

Shah’s meeting with Yediyurappa assumes significance as in the last few days, the ruling BJP has suddenly found itself on the back-foot after the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha leader in Dakshina Kannada district. BJP workers had hit the streets in protest and many had even resigned from the party posts. The government was forced to cancel its first anniversary celebrations. Opposition Congress on its part seems to be making all-out efforts to consolidate its position.

