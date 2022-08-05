CCB quizzes terror suspect’s contact in West Bengal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, who had arrested two terror suspects recently, questioned another youth in West Bengal after it was found that he was in contact with one of the accused. In a joint operation with the central agencies, the CCB police arrested Akhtar Hussain, an allegedly highly radicalised youth hailing from Assam, in Tilak Nagar on July 25, while his associate Adil alias Zuba, a native of West Bengal, was arrested from Salem in Tamil Nadu the same day.

The arrests were made following information that the duo was preparing to leave for Afghanistan to join the banned global terrorist organisation, Al Qaeda. A senior officer in the CCB said the suspects had formed a group on a social media platform and an analysis revealed that Zuba’s contact in West Bengal was also a member of the group.

“A CC B team camped in West Bengal for three days and kept surveillance on the suspect. He was picked up for questioning on Wednesday. He was thoroughly questioned and was let free as no incriminating evidence was found,” the officer said. Meanwhile, Hussain and Zuba were produced before the court on Wednesday and were remanded in judicial custody.

