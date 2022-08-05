Incessant rain hits 14 Karnataka districts hard

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With rain continuing to lash Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised to release Rs 500 crore to carry out relief activities. Disclosing this to media persons after inspecting rain-affected areas in KR Pet on Thursday, Revenue Minister R Ashok said five National Disaster Response Plan centres have been opened in the state.

The minister claimed that Karnataka has been paying the highest amount of relief compared to other states and said the relief amount will be transferred to the beneficiaries’ account within a month. The monsoon has hit the worst in 14 districts. As many as 115 villages are totally flooded and about 14,902 affected people are taking shelter in relief centres, Ashok said.

“As many as 64 people have died in ranrelated incidents since the onset of monsoon with 16 losing their lives to lightning strikes, four in tree fall, 15 in house collapse, nine in landslide, one in electrocution. As many as 36 have been injured,” he said. Also, 608 houses have been damaged, four heads of cattle perished and 8,057 livestock shifted to safer places.

Agricultural crops in 18,400 acres and horticulture crops 4,575 have been destroyed. The rain also damaged 1,392 km of roads, 699 bridges, 4,324 classrooms, 55 health centres, more than 2,048 anganwadis, 16,510 electric poles, 1,260 transformers and 61 tanks. In Mandya district alone, 30 houses have completely collapsed and 176 partially collapsed.

Tanks in Mandya, Maddur, Nagamangala and K R Pet are overflowing. Heavy downpour and overflow of water following a breach of lakes and increase in outflow of water from dams continued to wreak havoc in various parts of Mandya on Thursday. Rain lashed the district throughout the day disrupting normal life. The Beedi workers colony in Mandya has been completely inundated and the residents were shifted to a relief camp set up at Shankara Mutt.

Residents of Vivekanandanagar are struggling to come out of their houses due to the overflowing water. After Hunjanakere breached in Keragodu village near Mandya, water gushed into nearby farmlands damaging crops. The rainwater even entered Madhavaschool while lake Tavarakere is on verge of breaching. Vehicular movement was hit again on Thursday on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway which has been shut off after an increase in the overflow of water on the road. The vehicles were diverted on the other locality through Maddur, KM Doddi and Malavalli to avoid any untoward incidents.

