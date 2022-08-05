Incessant rainfall leaves roads and bridges damaged in Chembu village near Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Chembu village in Kodagu, which had recorded tremors as many as seven times in June, has become the worst monsoon-hit village in the district. Several landslides causing damages to roads and bridges have left the residents in the lurch.

River Payaswini, flowing across the village, has flooded many parts causing damage to several properties. Many houses in the area have become victims of flood as the river is overflowing – especially during night hours. An under-construction bridge across the river has been damaged and has slid down.

“In 2018 disaster, the old bridge across River Payaswini near Urubylu had been washed off. A new bridge was sanctioned and work was still ongoing. However, this bridge has now been washed off and a few meters of the bridge has slid under the earth,” explained Kiran, a resident. The village has been landlocked after several other roads connecting in the area have caved in following incessant rainfall.

Over 40 families living across the river have been landlocked even as they wait for the district administration to provide necessary relief. In-charge nodal officer from the Chembu panchayat, Reshma confirmed that only three families have been shifted to a relief center opened at the panchayat school premises. No food kits have been distributed to the families staying across the river and any emergency situation is likely to end in tragedy due to the absence of road connectivity.

“The engineers are conducting temporary relief work to provide connection to the settlement across the river,” confirmed Reshma. However, the place is still witnessing heavy rainfall, which is delaying the relief work.

