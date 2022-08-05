Home States Karnataka

Rain cripples life in Tibetan camps in Mysuru

Incessant rain has crippled normal life in Tibetan camps and several villages in Periyapatna and other taluks in Mysuru district.

Published: 05th August 2022

Teetha Dam overflowing after heavy rains pound Tumakuru district on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Incessant rain has crippled normal life in Tibetan camps and several villages in Periyapatna and other taluks in Mysuru district. Almost all the tanks are overflowing creating a floodlike situation in the district.

The heavy downpour for two hours on Thursday inundated Lama camp in Bylakuppe and all the roads were water-logged making it difficult for the people to their houses. The compound wall of the Buddha mandir also collapsed and household equipment were destroyed.

Residents of the Tibetan camps were seen collecting fish coming out from tanks and again dropping them in the same pool. Crops in hundreds of acres were damaged as Nalli Katti tank breached. Villagers were accused of encroaching feeder canals which led to the flooding situation.

