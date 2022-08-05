Home States Karnataka

Two more killed, houses inundated as rains lash Karnataka

Heavy rain continued to lash Karnataka on Thursday with two people losing their lives in the floods, taking the toll to 64 since the onset of monsoon.

A house has a narrow miss after a landslide at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rain continued to lash Karnataka on Thursday with two people losing their lives in the floods, taking the toll to 64 since the onset of monsoon. Hundreds of houses were also inundated and crops in hundreds of acres were damaged. The body of 70-year-old Lakshmamma, who was swept away in flood waters in Koratagere, Tumakuru district, was traced on Thursday evening.

In another case, a 28-year-old man was found dead inside his small dwelling in Kunigal taluk, Tumakuru district, after heavy flooding. Explaining the measures taken by the state government, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said all authorities concerned are on alert.

“Our teams are ready. We have ordered that compensation should be paid immediately. We are making arrangements for food and accommodation as an emergency measure wherever necessary.’’ JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is in Channapatna, pointed out that 168 tanks in the taluk were replenished recently by the government.

But now following incessant rain, most of them are overflowing. “Crop losses have been reported from many parts of the state. The government should respond immediately and keep official agencies and authorities on high alert,” he said. The state has not seen such heavy rain in 32 years, said Congress leader Dr G Parameshwar, who is camping in Koratagere.

Most tanks, like Mavattur, are overflowing. Rivers Jaimangali, Garudachala and Suvarnamukhi are overflowing,” he pointed out and added that Rs 5 lakh compensation has been given to the family of Lakshmamma. In Kanakapura, Ramanagara and Channapatna, many houses have been flooded. “Kanva and Arkavathi rivers are in spate and many areas have been severely flooded. Many areas also saw crop losses in many areas,” said Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh.

Farmer leader Kurubur Shantakumar said, “There has been very significant crop losses in many parts of Karnataka. In Kalaburagi district, about 80 per cent of the split red lentil crop has been damaged. In Davangere, standing paddy crop has been damaged and in Mysuru and Chamarajnagar, vegetables and other crops have been damaged.’’ Opposition leader Siddaramaiah took the government to task for “not showing any real concern” about the flood situation.

“Most district ministers are sitting comfortably in Bengaluru. The government is yet to open its eyes to notice the suffering and pain of people,” the Congress leader said. Urging the government to come to the aid of people, Congress state chief D K Shivakumar said, “The government should compensate farmers for crop loss.’’

