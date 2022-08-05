Will present ‘Yuva Budget’: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced that the government will present an exclusive ‘Yuva Budget’, aimed at empowering the youth, next year. After receiving the Karnataka Youth Policy - 2022 (KYP) presented by an expert committee headed by Dr R Balasubramanyam, Bommai promised that the recommendations will be implemented after cabinet approval. He also signed an MoU with the SBI-anchor bank to disburse loans to the SHGs of youths, in a bid to help them take up self-employment under Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Yojane.

The committee has recommended that the Yuva Budget streamline public expenditure on youth development, identifying overlaps in expenditure, and formalising collaboration between departments. Establishing two separate directorates for Youth Empowerment and Sports, mental health support by improving access to sexual and reproductive health, addressing gaps in nutrition, creating awareness about digital addiction, and reducing the prevalance of alcohol, tobacco, and substance use have been recommended askey focus areas.

Providing strategic guidance for youth empowerment through the three C’s approach -- fostering coordination, cooperation, and collaboration to ensure convergence and establishing a statelevel convergence committee for youth empowerment has also been recommended. Youth empowerment minister Narayana Gowda, ministers Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, V Somanna, nd Shivaram Hebbar were also present.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced that the government will present an exclusive ‘Yuva Budget’, aimed at empowering the youth, next year. After receiving the Karnataka Youth Policy - 2022 (KYP) presented by an expert committee headed by Dr R Balasubramanyam, Bommai promised that the recommendations will be implemented after cabinet approval. He also signed an MoU with the SBI-anchor bank to disburse loans to the SHGs of youths, in a bid to help them take up self-employment under Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Yojane. The committee has recommended that the Yuva Budget streamline public expenditure on youth development, identifying overlaps in expenditure, and formalising collaboration between departments. Establishing two separate directorates for Youth Empowerment and Sports, mental health support by improving access to sexual and reproductive health, addressing gaps in nutrition, creating awareness about digital addiction, and reducing the prevalance of alcohol, tobacco, and substance use have been recommended askey focus areas. Providing strategic guidance for youth empowerment through the three C’s approach -- fostering coordination, cooperation, and collaboration to ensure convergence and establishing a statelevel convergence committee for youth empowerment has also been recommended. Youth empowerment minister Narayana Gowda, ministers Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, V Somanna, nd Shivaram Hebbar were also present.