Ahead of polls, ministers edgy over allotted districts

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently repealed an order changing district-in charge responsibilities of two of his ministers, exposing the discontent among some ministers over the allotment of districts to them.

When the allotments were made initially, there were protests at newly-formed Vijayanagara district by supporters of Tourism Minister Anand Singh as he was given Koppal, while Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle was allotted Vijayanagar.

With the 2023 Assembly elections approaching, Singh had wished to return to his home district as he is the MLA from Hosapete. Agreeing to his demand, Bommai had issued the order, but had to repeal it as there was a flood of requests from other ministers.

In fact, most ministers feel constrained now, as they have to take care of their home districts apart from those allotted to them. But they are not openly expressing their concerns, as the party high command has decided to allot districts other than the home turfs to ministers. But only two of Bommai’s colleagues -- Transport Minister B Sriramulu, MLA from Molakalumuru in Chitradurga district, and Energy Minister Sunilkumar Karkala -- are lucky as they got Ballari and Dakshina Kannada districts where their writs run. But 23 others are juggling between their present responsibilities and their home districts. They fear it could have an adverse impact on their prospects in the polls, a leader said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, in charge of Tumakuru district, had a tough time attending to various issues. Some of his supporters were reportedly handling certain issues, sources said. But state BJP chief spokesman MG Mahesh said it was Ramakrisha Hegde who set the precedent of reshuffling district in-charge ministers. “The objective is to ensure that the minister acts impartially. Bommai’s ministers have been handling their tasks efficiently by attending to grievances of people in their respective in-charge districts,” he claimed.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently repealed an order changing district-in charge responsibilities of two of his ministers, exposing the discontent among some ministers over the allotment of districts to them. When the allotments were made initially, there were protests at newly-formed Vijayanagara district by supporters of Tourism Minister Anand Singh as he was given Koppal, while Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle was allotted Vijayanagar. With the 2023 Assembly elections approaching, Singh had wished to return to his home district as he is the MLA from Hosapete. Agreeing to his demand, Bommai had issued the order, but had to repeal it as there was a flood of requests from other ministers. In fact, most ministers feel constrained now, as they have to take care of their home districts apart from those allotted to them. But they are not openly expressing their concerns, as the party high command has decided to allot districts other than the home turfs to ministers. But only two of Bommai’s colleagues -- Transport Minister B Sriramulu, MLA from Molakalumuru in Chitradurga district, and Energy Minister Sunilkumar Karkala -- are lucky as they got Ballari and Dakshina Kannada districts where their writs run. But 23 others are juggling between their present responsibilities and their home districts. They fear it could have an adverse impact on their prospects in the polls, a leader said. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, in charge of Tumakuru district, had a tough time attending to various issues. Some of his supporters were reportedly handling certain issues, sources said. But state BJP chief spokesman MG Mahesh said it was Ramakrisha Hegde who set the precedent of reshuffling district in-charge ministers. “The objective is to ensure that the minister acts impartially. Bommai’s ministers have been handling their tasks efficiently by attending to grievances of people in their respective in-charge districts,” he claimed.