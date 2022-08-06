Home States Karnataka

Ahead of polls, ministers edgy over allotted districts

Feel stretched now, want to go back to their home turfs

Published: 06th August 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently repealed an order changing district-in charge responsibilities of two of his ministers, exposing the discontent among some ministers over the allotment of districts to them.

When the allotments were made initially, there were protests at newly-formed Vijayanagara district by supporters of Tourism Minister Anand Singh as he was given Koppal, while Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle was allotted Vijayanagar.

With the 2023 Assembly elections approaching, Singh had wished to return to his home district as he is the MLA from Hosapete. Agreeing to his demand, Bommai had issued the order, but had to repeal it as there was a flood of requests from other ministers.

In fact, most ministers feel constrained now, as they have to take care of their home districts apart from those allotted to them. But they are not openly expressing their concerns, as the party high command has decided to allot districts other than the home turfs to ministers. But only two of Bommai’s colleagues -- Transport Minister B Sriramulu, MLA from Molakalumuru in Chitradurga district, and Energy Minister Sunilkumar Karkala -- are lucky as they got Ballari and Dakshina Kannada districts where their writs run. But 23 others are juggling between their present responsibilities and their home districts. They fear it could have an adverse impact on their prospects in the polls, a leader  said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, in charge of Tumakuru district, had a tough time attending to various issues. Some of his supporters were reportedly handling certain issues, sources said.  But state BJP chief spokesman MG Mahesh said it was Ramakrisha Hegde who set the precedent of reshuffling district in-charge ministers. “The objective is to ensure that the minister acts impartially. Bommai’s ministers have been handling their tasks efficiently by attending to grievances of people in their respective in-charge districts,” he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp