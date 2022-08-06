In a first, Karnataka Guv Gehlot to visit homes of freedom fighters

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the 80th anniversary of Quit India Movement which falls on August 9, Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot is going a step further in honouring freedom fighters.

For the first time, the governor will be personally going to freedom fighters’ homes to felicitate them.

The tradition so far has been to invite the freedom fighters to the Glass House in Raj Bhavan for high-tea.

In 1942, it was on this day that the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement with the slogan ‘Do or Die’, a protest demanding an end to British rule in India.

In Karnataka, Quit India Movement had turned violent in places like Dharwad, Belagavi, Mysuru, Vijayapura and Bengaluru districts where many youth, including students took part after boycotting their classes. Every year, this day is observed across the nation.

On July 28, Special Secretary to Governor, R Prabhushankar wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma where he mentioned the governor’s plans.

2 freedom fighters chosen for Governor’s visit

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also accompany the Governor. Two freedom fighters - 101-year-old Nagabhushan Rao of Malleshwaram and R Narayanammaof Halasuru - have been chosen for the Governor’s visit. Gehlot has also directed the Chief Secretary to direct all Deputy Commissioners to go to freedom fighters’ houses to felicitate them.

Sources from governor’s office said many of the freedom fighters are no more with us. “The freedom fighters we have with us now have reached the ripe age of 100+ years. As a mark of respect for their age and the sacrifices they have made for the country, this decision has been taken,” a source familiar with the matter said.

