Home States Karnataka

PSI recruitment scam: CID nabs eight more suspects

CID sources said that RD Patil had managed to provide bluetooth facility to all the eight accused in order to help them easily answer questions in the PSI CET exam,

Published: 06th August 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi 
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Sleuths of Crime Investigation Department (CID) probing the PSI CET Scam in Kalaburagi arrested eight more accused on Thursday evening, and produced them before the court on Friday, sources told TNIE here on Friday.

The arrested include Bhagavantraya Jogur of Jewargi, who secured 1st rank in PSI CET under the Hyderabad-Karnataka quota; Kallappa Siddappa Allapur, who secured 4th rank in the PSI CET, and presently working as police constable in Devadurga of Raichur district; Srishial Hacchhad, who secured 22nd rank in Hyderabad-Karnataka; Raviraj; Peerappa Sidnal; Siddugouda Sharanappa Patil; Somanath; and Vijaykumar Gudur. One of the accused, Siddugouda Patil, is the brother of scam kingpin RD Patil’s wife, and he is presently working as First Division Assistant at Mudnal Primary Health Centre in Yadgir district.  

CID sources said that RD Patil had managed to provide bluetooth facility to all the eight accused in order to help them easily answer questions in the PSI CET exam, which was held at different centres in Kalaburagi on October 3. The CID sleuths arrested the eight based on inputs provided by other accused, who have already faced the inquiry by CID and are presently in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSI recruitment scam
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp