PSI recruitment scam: CID nabs eight more suspects

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Sleuths of Crime Investigation Department (CID) probing the PSI CET Scam in Kalaburagi arrested eight more accused on Thursday evening, and produced them before the court on Friday, sources told TNIE here on Friday.

The arrested include Bhagavantraya Jogur of Jewargi, who secured 1st rank in PSI CET under the Hyderabad-Karnataka quota; Kallappa Siddappa Allapur, who secured 4th rank in the PSI CET, and presently working as police constable in Devadurga of Raichur district; Srishial Hacchhad, who secured 22nd rank in Hyderabad-Karnataka; Raviraj; Peerappa Sidnal; Siddugouda Sharanappa Patil; Somanath; and Vijaykumar Gudur. One of the accused, Siddugouda Patil, is the brother of scam kingpin RD Patil’s wife, and he is presently working as First Division Assistant at Mudnal Primary Health Centre in Yadgir district.

CID sources said that RD Patil had managed to provide bluetooth facility to all the eight accused in order to help them easily answer questions in the PSI CET exam, which was held at different centres in Kalaburagi on October 3. The CID sleuths arrested the eight based on inputs provided by other accused, who have already faced the inquiry by CID and are presently in judicial custody.

