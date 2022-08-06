Startups not limited to big cities: PM Modi

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Stating that startups today are not limited to big cities, PM Narendra Modi said there is an unprecedented intent to innovate and solve problems with new ideas.

In his message to the three-day Mysuru startup pavilion and conclave -- a start-up summit and expo organised by SJCE-Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Park and other Mysuru ecosystem partners, inaugurated here on Friday, Modi said the large-scale participation of students, institutions, researchers, faculty, industry and MSMEs is an opportunity to learn from each other.

Modi, who was to inaugurate the event virtually, instead sent a message to the organisers, saying the summit will come up with a practical roadmap for larger good and said the launch of Protean cloud Technology helps leverage technology to meet growing aspirations of people in rural areas.

After inaugurating the conclave, Yaduveer Krisnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru Royal family, said Mysuru has every ingredient to support entrepreneurs.

