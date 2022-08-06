Home States Karnataka

Startups not limited to big cities: PM Modi

Stating that startups today are not limited to big cities, PM Narendra Modi said there is an unprecedented intent to innovate and solve problems with new ideas.

Published: 06th August 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Stating that startups today are not limited to big cities, PM Narendra Modi said there is an unprecedented intent to innovate and solve problems with new ideas.

In his message to the three-day Mysuru startup pavilion and conclave -- a start-up summit and expo organised by SJCE-Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Park and other Mysuru ecosystem partners, inaugurated here on Friday, Modi said the large-scale participation of students, institutions, researchers, faculty, industry and MSMEs is an opportunity to learn from each other.

Modi, who was to inaugurate the event virtually, instead sent a message to the organisers, saying the summit will come up with a practical roadmap for larger good and said the launch of Protean cloud Technology helps leverage technology to meet growing aspirations of people in rural areas.

After inaugurating the conclave, Yaduveer Krisnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru Royal family, said Mysuru has every ingredient to support entrepreneurs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Startup
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp