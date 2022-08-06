Woman weds woman: Karnataka village witnesses unique marriage to open up heavens

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

GOKARNA(UTTARA KANNADA): To please rain god Indra, the Halakki Vokkaliga community conducts a marriage between two women, who are symbolically married for rain, productivity and happiness.

At the village of at Taramakki village, near Gokarna, in Uttara Kannada, a huge gathering of the Hulaskere Halakki members had gathered to participate in a colourful procession with traditional folk music and singing.

Gradually, the youth took over and danced to DJ music. The procession halted at Kethaki Vinayaka temple, which also hosts Karidevaru, another tribal deity, for a unique wedding.

“It is a wedding of two women to please Indra and is performed whenever there is a scarcity of rainfall,” said Somu Gouda, a tribal elder.

At the all-woman wedding, men play a very minor role.

“It has been practised for ages. Interestingly, the community has kept its tradition alive. The wedding is carried out entirely by women, right from selecting the bride and her partner. On an auspicious day, the women’s ‘committee’ announces the bride and groom. All the women participate,” said Vinayak Shastri, priest at Gokarna Mahabaleshwar temple.

“The women exchange garlands and conduct other wedding rituals. The only difference is that instead of holy Sanskrit chants, there are folk songs, music, ballads and chants in local lingo,” said Sandeep Gouda, a resident.

The marriage, which lasts a couple of hours, concludes with a procession to the house of the community head, who bestows gifts on the couple.

The women do not live together and are married only to please the gods.

Despite a heavy monsoon, Uttara Kannada district has received below-normal rainfall, with the exception of Bhatkal. Sowing has been under 50 per cent.

