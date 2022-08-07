Home States Karnataka

Depressed over job, woman commits suicide in Bengaluru's  MN Halli 

The woman, who was working from home, was found hanging from the hook of the ceiling fan.

Published: 07th August 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

suicide, hangs, rope

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 32-year-old woman, employed at an insurance company, has died by suicide at her flat in MN Halli police station limits on the outskirts of the city on Friday afternoon. The victim is said to have taken the extreme step as she was depressed over her job.

The police have identified the deceased as Shwetha, residing at an upscale apartment near the APMC Market in Dasanapura. The woman, who was working from home, was found hanging from the hook of the ceiling fan.

Her husband Syed Ibrahim is a software engineer.  “The woman killed herself between 1 pm and 3.30 pm on Friday. She was alone at the flat at the time of the incident. Ibrahim, who had another key, entered the house and found his wife hanging. He immediately brought her down and shifted her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” said an officer based on statements of the victim’s sister Megha.  The postmortem was conducted at the Nelamangala Government Hospital. The MN Halli police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Insureance Company Woman Employee Suicide Depressed Job APMC Dasanapura
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp