Depressed over job, woman commits suicide in Bengaluru's  MN Halli 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old woman, employed at an insurance company, has died by suicide at her flat in MN Halli police station limits on the outskirts of the city on Friday afternoon. The victim is said to have taken the extreme step as she was depressed over her job.

The police have identified the deceased as Shwetha, residing at an upscale apartment near the APMC Market in Dasanapura. The woman, who was working from home, was found hanging from the hook of the ceiling fan.

Her husband Syed Ibrahim is a software engineer. “The woman killed herself between 1 pm and 3.30 pm on Friday. She was alone at the flat at the time of the incident. Ibrahim, who had another key, entered the house and found his wife hanging. He immediately brought her down and shifted her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” said an officer based on statements of the victim’s sister Megha. The postmortem was conducted at the Nelamangala Government Hospital. The MN Halli police have registered a case of unnatural death.

