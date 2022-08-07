HC upholds grant of land to Joy Ice Creams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld the grant of land, measuring 3 acres 23 guntas, in favour of Joy Ice Creams at Pattandooru in the city, which was later transferred to Prestige Estate Projects Pvt Ltd in 2006.

Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice JM Khazi upheld the order dated October 6, 2017 passed by a single judge, confirming the grant of land, dismissing the appeals filed by the state government and Samaja Parivarthana Samudaya, challenging the single judge’s order.

On the contention that the construction of apartments on the land is unauthorised, the court said the building has been raised after the Bangalore Development Authority approved the building plan and no one questioned it then.

The single judge had held that the transfer made in favour of Joy Ice Creams by a registered sale deed was an absolute transfer. Joy Ice Creams is the owner of the land with Survey Numbers 160 and 157, where it had set up a factory. In the middle of this property is a piece of land measuring 3 acres and 23 guntas in Sy No 42. The state government leased out the land to Joy Ice Creams in October 1989.

