Karnataka sets up SITK on lines of NITI Aayog

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has issued an order forming the State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka(SITK) to replace the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, on the lines of NITI Aayog.The new institution has been created to realise the mission of building a new Karnataka for a new India. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be the chairperson of SITK and an expert on government planning will be the vice-chairperson.

The state government will provide Rs 150 crore annually to enable SITK to achieve its goals. It will have eight domain experts representing the fields of planning, economics, social welfare, rural development, education, health, agriculture, science and technology, skills development, employment and clean energy as advisers.

The additional secretary of the Department of Planning, Programme Implementation and Statistics will be the Chief Executive Officer and adviser for the SITK. Domain experts in poverty alleviation, revenue, food and nutrition, simplification of services, clean and green energy and others will be appointed.

The state government will nominate 14 renowned government and non-government organisations, including IISc, IIMB and NLSIU, as stakeholders.

