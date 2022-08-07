Home States Karnataka

Karnataka sets up SITK on lines of NITI Aayog

The state government will provide Rs 150 crore annually to enable SITK to achieve its goals.

Published: 07th August 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has issued an order forming the State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka(SITK) to replace the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, on the lines of NITI Aayog.The new institution has been created to realise the mission of building a new Karnataka for a new India. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be the chairperson of SITK and an expert on government planning will be the vice-chairperson.

The state government will provide Rs 150 crore annually to enable SITK to achieve its goals. It will have eight domain experts representing the fields of planning, economics, social welfare, rural development, education, health, agriculture, science and technology, skills development, employment and clean energy as advisers.

The additional secretary of the Department of Planning, Programme Implementation and Statistics will be the Chief Executive Officer and adviser for the SITK. Domain experts in poverty alleviation, revenue, food and nutrition, simplification of services, clean and green energy and others will be appointed.
The state government will nominate 14 renowned government and non-government organisations, including IISc, IIMB and NLSIU, as stakeholders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Institute for Transformation Karnataka NITI Aayog Basavaraj Bommai SITK IIMB
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp