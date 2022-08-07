Home States Karnataka

‘Need at least a week after rain stops to assess damage’: Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka speaks about the rain fury, challenges and measures taken by the state government in reaching out to people in rain-hit areas

Published: 07th August 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka (Photo | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last 67 days, Karnataka witnessed 68 deaths due to heavy rain. The monsoon fury affected 14 districts, badly disrupting normal life. Thousands of houses were damaged and infrastructure, including roads and power supply network, has been badly hit. Over 1.38 lakh hectares of agricultural land were affected and farmers hoping for bumper crops are in distress. In an interview with The New Sunday Express, Revenue Minister R Ashoka speaks about the rain fury, challenges and measures taken by the state government in reaching out to people in rain-hit areas. Excerpts:

Opposition leaders accuse ministers of not visiting rain-affected areas...
Congress has the habit of making allegations without checking facts. I visited Kodagu, Udupi, Mandya, Karwar, Tumakuru, Hassan, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar and other districts along with officials and district in-charge ministers. Let them get news clippings from local media to know whether we had been to the rain-hit areas or not. They are busy with ‘Siddaramotsava’ when the state is witnessing floods in many parts.

Has there been a delay in sending assessment reports to the Union government?
Every day, we are assessing the losses, including damage to buildings and other infrastructure.  But we need to wait for the rain to stop to get a crop loss survey report. We cannot conduct a rain damage assessment survey at present as it is still raining in many places. We need at least a week after the rain subsides to assess crop loss.

What about the restoration of damaged infrastructure?
We need at least 10 days to restore power lines and also to provide temporary measures for roads that are damaged completely.

How about providing compensation to people in rain-hit areas?
Earlier it would take months, sometimes even a year or more to get compensation. With technology and work efficiency, it has now been reduced to 45 days. We have already released Rs 300 crore as compensation for loss of houses and other damage,. and another Rs 500 crore will be released soon. The compensation has been increased for horticulture and agriculture crops and it is double the amount as compared to NDRF norms. No other state has done this.

Why does the state face such a situation every year?
Rain is not in our hands. It is a natural phenomenon. Floods in Bengaluru and many other parts are due to indiscriminate construction and encroachments. That is the reason behind flooding and water-logging in some areas. Even officials have to be blamed for it.

What is being done to ensure proper coordination among various agencies?
We are using technology widely. We have purchased and rented boats and pumping machines to take out water and even cutting machines to remove trees. Earlier, there was no coordination between inter-state reservoir management. Now, we have proper coordination. We also have WhatsApp groups. There is better coordination among various stakeholders, including the Fire Services, police, revenue and power departments to ensure speedy rescue and to reduce damage.

What changes have been made at rehabilitation centres?
Earlier, people who were rescued were placed in “Ganji Kendras” and now they have changed into relief camps. Only rice and rasam or porridge were served earlier. But now, we are giving nutritious food that is suitable to their food habits. This apart, people at relief camps are also given soap, toothpaste, toothbrush and other essential items. Congress leaders never thought of this when they were in power.

