BBMP ward reservation list unfair: DKS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government arbitrarily announced the reservation list for the BBMP polls recently, to deny a fair chance to Congress, alleged KPCC president DK Shivakumar here on Sunday.

“Our party leaders protested in front of the Urban Development Department chambers,” he said.

The reservation for backward classes, SCs and women has not been allocated fairly. Of the 14 wards in the Bommanahalli Assembly constituency, nine are reserved for women. Eight wards out of nine in Jayanagar, eight out of nine in BTM Layout, seven wards in Gandhinagar and six in Chamarajpet have been reserved for women, he said. Of the 93 wards in the constituencies represented by Congress MLAs, 76 are set aside for women, he said.

“We are not against reservation for women. Our aim is to give them political power, but fairly. It is unfair to focus on reservation only in constituencies represented by Congress, while leaving the jurisdictions of BJP MLAs relatively free,’’ he said.

“Also, many backward, minority and Scheduled Caste people have been left out of the voters’ list. Our party workers have been asked to check the list,” he added. “On August 15, we will take out an Independence Walk from Sangolli Rayanna Circle to Basavanagudi National College Ground carrying the national flag. It is a nonpolitical programme. Around 29,000 people have registered for the event. They should use public transport,” he said.

