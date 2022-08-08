Home States Karnataka

Gajapayana: Dasara jumbos get grand welcome  

Nine Dasara elephants were extended a traditional welcome at Veeranahosahalli, located on the fringes of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district, on Sunday.

Published: 08th August 2022

MYSURU:  Nine Dasara elephants were extended a traditional welcome at Veeranahosahalli, located on the fringes of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district, on Sunday.

Despite heavy rain, the ‘Gajapayana’ -- the ceremonial march of elephants from the forest to Mysuru city, ahead of their participation in the Dasara festivities -- was held in a grand manner, with women in traditional attire participating in the ‘Poornakumbha Swagatha’, while priest Prahalad Dixit performed the rituals. It may be recalled that the time-honoured ceremony was conducted in a simple way during the last two years of the pandemic.

The elephants, Arjuna, Gopalaswamy, Cauvery, Lakshmi, Dhananjaya, Chaitra, Bhima and Mahendra, led by tusker Abhimanyu, which will be carrying the Golden Howdah for the third time, were extended a traditional reception at Veeranahosahalli at 9.06 am at thula lagna.

Forest Minister Umesh Katti and district minister ST Somashekar flagged off the elephants’ march from the woods to the city, by lighting lamps and showering flowers on them. Around 45 people, including nine mahouts, nine kavadis, helpers and caretakers accompanied the animals.  

In the final leg, the elephants were ferried in trucks towards Mysuru city. They reached Aranya Bhavan at 3 pm, where they will be housed till Tuesday. On Wednesday, the elephants will be welcomed at the Mysuru Palace.

While at Mysuru, the elephants will rehearse for the Dasara procession, which is scheduled to take place on October 5. They will be trained in their Dasara duties inside the palace premises, and will also undergo a regular practice of walking the 4.5-km stretch from the Palace to Bannimantap. 

The second batch of elephants, which includes Srirama, Parthasarathy, Vijaya, Gopi and Vikrama, will be brought to the Mysuru Palace in the first week of September to join the earlier herd. The total of 14 elephants and their 28 caretakers -- 14 mahouts and 14 kavadis -- have been covered under insurance of Rs 1.65 crore by the district administration.

