Kodagu: Roads, houses suffer damage under heavy rains

Heavy rain continues to lash Kodagu ,as the district stays on orange alert till Monday. Several roads suffered damage following landslides, and residents were shifted to relief centers.

Published: 08th August 2022

Fire personnel rescue people in Kodagu district on Sunday.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI:  Heavy rain continues to lash Kodagu, as the district stays on orange alert till Monday. Several roads suffered damage following landslides, and residents were shifted to relief centers. The district recorded 80.4 mm rainfall, with Bhagamandala clocking 162.2 mm and Shanthalli in Somwarpet recording 192 mm.

Hodhavada-Napoklu road in Madikeri taluk suffered severe damage as part of the road has sunk by over a feet. Movement of heavy vehicles was banned on this road even as the road-slip was temporarily secured. Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan visited the spot on Sunday. 

The Karike-Kerala interstate road has reported landslides at 15 spots, even as fresh landslides are being reported and have affected relief work. Movement of heavy vehicles is banned. Bhagamandala town was flooded by the overflowing Cauvery and the administration has made arrangements for raft boats to help evacuate the residents. 

The residents of Thora village and 2nd Monnangeri were shifted to relief centres as the villages have been marked vulnerable. While Madikeri taluk recorded 115.22 mm rainfall, Somwarpet and Virajpet taluks recorded 75.1 mm and 50.88 mm rainfall respectively. 

