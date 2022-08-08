Lack of relief for flood-hit Vijayapura irks Patil    

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: KPCC Campaign Committee chief MB Patil on Sunday expressed unhappiness about the State Government reportedly not allocating a ‘single rupee’ to the Vijayapura district, while announcing relief funds to other flood-hit districts in the state.

M B Patil

Several districts of Karnataka have suffered floods and crop loss, due to the heavy downpour since the last many days. Accordingly, the government had announced Rs 200 crore in compensation to around 20 districts, including Koppal, Vijayanagara, Dharwad and Udupi. However, the government did not include Vijayapura, even after the district administration flagged the flood situation in at least three taluks of the district.

Venting his anguish at the government for apparently ignoring Vijayapura, MLA Patil -- who represents Bableshwar assembly segment that has been affected by floods from the overflow of the River Doni -- said, “The state government released Rs 200 crore to various districts under SDRF funds, as compensation for flood-related damage. I am, however, stunned that Vijayapura has not been provided with any funds, even after the district witnessed floods for at least one week in Bableshwar and Tikota taluks.”

“Vijayapura is being given step-motherly treatment, even as development funds are being allocated. Now, most parts of the district have been severely affected, and the government has not been allocating the required flood relief funds to the region,” Patil rued.

“If any ministers from this region have the slightest dignity and concern for the people, then they must get reports from the Deputy Commissioner about the losses from flood and rain, and also get relief funds sanctioned for the district. If they fail, I will launch a protest against the government,” he cautioned.

It may also be noted that the district administration has claimed that the floods from the Doni belt have affected over 1,520 hectares of standing crops in the district.

