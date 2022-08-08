Home States Karnataka

Will contest Assembly polls if party wants: Eshwarappa 

Senior BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa said that he will contest the upcoming Assembly election, only if the party gives him a ticket.

Published: 08th August 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  Senior BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa said that he will contest the upcoming Assembly election, only if the party gives him a ticket. He, however, added that he will not seek any ministerial berth, but would be willing to accept one if it is offered to him.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, Eshwarappa stated that his stand from the very beginning has been to abide by the party’s decisions. “During my first election as MLA, the party gave me a ticket and later I became MLA. Then, I became the party’s Yuva Morcha state president. In later years, I became a minister many times. It was the party which decided that I should assume such positions. This time too if the party wants me to contest the polls, I will do so or else I will not,” he said.

Eshwarappa said he does not know if he would become a minister again. “If the CM had said that I would be given a ministerial berth again, you should ask him. I am an honest worker of the BJP. There was an allegation against me, but now I am proven innocent, and am happy about it. I have become a minister several times. This time also I may or may not become a minister. I will, meanwhile, strengthen the party,” he said.

Claiming that Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D K Shivakumar embraced each other at the former’s 75th birthday bash in Davanagere, on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s insistence, Eshwarappa mentioned that not all was right between the two Congress leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eshwarappa  Assembly polls
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp