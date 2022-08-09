Home States Karnataka

After Rahul Gandhi, Congress banks on Priyanka factor

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has invited Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to sound the poll bugle for the 2023 Assembly polls in the state.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has invited Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to sound the poll bugle for the 2023 Assembly polls in the state. Her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi participated in the August 3 rally marking the 75th birthday of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah in Davanagere.It is learnt that KPCC president DK Shivakumar has invited Priyanka to take part in the ‘Freedom Walk’, which culminates in a rally at the National College Grounds in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, on August 15.The event is to mark the valedictory of the ‘Swatantrata Amritotsava Padayatra’ of Congress, which was under progress for a week across the state.

“We have invited both Rahul and Priyanka, but the latter is likely to take part. Whether she joins the walk from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station or attends the public rally around 4 pm is yet to be confirmed by the AICC,” a Congress leader informed TNIE.

Priyanka had campaigned for her mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi over two decades ago in 1999, when she had contested from Ballari for the 13th Lok Sabha. Sonia had then defeated former Union minister Sushma Swaraj. However, Sonia retained Amethi and resigned from Ballari.

Indira connection
Priyanka’s visit to Karnataka is being keenly watched in political circles.“A section of people wished Priyanka entered politics, as she resembles her grandmother Indira Gandhi. Her expected visit here will bring traction among a cross-section of people who wish to see Indira in her,” claimed a Congress leader, adding that it may help the next Assembly polls with a swing of 2-3 per cent of votes in favour of the Grand Old Party. In 1978, Indira Gandhi had won the bypolls held for the erstwhile Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, which gave her a political rebirth of sorts.

