Home States Karnataka

Congress cries foul as two party leaders booked for Siddaramotsava flexes

Veena claimed that instructions were given to book cases for flexes put up by supporters of B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on August 1.

Published: 09th August 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s action of removing flex and banners has landed it in rough weather as the Congress has accused the civic body of targeting only opposition party leaders on the instruction of the government.The allegations came after two Congress leaders -- Ramesh Babu T S and Jayabala -- were booked by the Vidhana Soudha police following a complaint from Assistant Revenue Officer B V Veena for putting flexes in and around Vidhana Soudha during Siddaramotsava.

Veena claimed that instructions were given to book cases for flexes put up by supporters of B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on August 1. The palike was also under attack for not acting against leaders and VIPs for violation of the HC order on illegal flexes. Recently, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that 28 FIRs were registered with regard to illegal flexes and banners.

Congress leaders alleged that cases were booked against the duo as revenge for damaging CT Ravi’s poster last month. Party general secretary (media and communications) Lavanya Ballal said, “Putting up flexes and banners is wrong. The party respects the rule and it is aware that the law is the same for all. But this does not apply for BJP.”

JDS Bengaluru city president R Prakash lashed out at both the national parties, calling it a cheap publicity stunt. “The two national parties splurge money on illegal flexes and cheap publicity and are known for violation of the BBMP Act and the High Court verdict on illegal flexes,”he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Siddaramotsava
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp