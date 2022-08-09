Congress cries foul as two party leaders booked for Siddaramotsava flexes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s action of removing flex and banners has landed it in rough weather as the Congress has accused the civic body of targeting only opposition party leaders on the instruction of the government.The allegations came after two Congress leaders -- Ramesh Babu T S and Jayabala -- were booked by the Vidhana Soudha police following a complaint from Assistant Revenue Officer B V Veena for putting flexes in and around Vidhana Soudha during Siddaramotsava.

Veena claimed that instructions were given to book cases for flexes put up by supporters of B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on August 1. The palike was also under attack for not acting against leaders and VIPs for violation of the HC order on illegal flexes. Recently, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that 28 FIRs were registered with regard to illegal flexes and banners.

Congress leaders alleged that cases were booked against the duo as revenge for damaging CT Ravi’s poster last month. Party general secretary (media and communications) Lavanya Ballal said, “Putting up flexes and banners is wrong. The party respects the rule and it is aware that the law is the same for all. But this does not apply for BJP.”

JDS Bengaluru city president R Prakash lashed out at both the national parties, calling it a cheap publicity stunt. “The two national parties splurge money on illegal flexes and cheap publicity and are known for violation of the BBMP Act and the High Court verdict on illegal flexes,”he said.

