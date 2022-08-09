Demand for Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna gets louder

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress Legislature Party leader and former CM Siddaramaiah should stop hunting for constituencies to contest the next Assembly election and should run from Varuna constituency, said KPCC working president Druvanarayan, at Tagadur near here on Monday.

Taking part in the party-organised Azaadi ka Amruth Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Independence, many other Congressmen too insisted that Siddaramaiah contest from Varuna, which is now represented by his son Dr Yathindra, even as the father-son sat on the dais smiling. Druvanarayan said Varuna is lucky for Siddaramaiah as he went on to become the Chief Minister after winning from here.

