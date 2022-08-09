Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah’s men seek to start varsity gold medal

Now, many of Siddaramaiah’s followers have begun the process to institute a gold medal in his name in the century-old Mysore University.

Published: 09th August 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi at Siddaramaiah's birthday event

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 75th birthday celebrations of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, in Davangere, Karnataka, on August 3, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The mega Siddaramotsava to celebrate the 75th birthday of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah was just the beginning of a series of events planned by Congress to keep the momentum going in the runup to the 2023 polls. Now, many of Siddaramaiah’s followers have begun the process to institute a gold medal in his name in the century-old Mysore University.

The medal -- Siddaramaiah-75 Amrutha Mahothsava Chinnada Padaka -- will be awarded to toppers in the five-year law course at the university.Siddaramaiah, who himself is a law graduate, is an alumni of Mysore University.District Congress Committee president BJ Vijaykumar said the DCC being the donor, it has presented a demand draft of Rs 1.05 lakh and submitted an application to the university registrar with an appeal to institute the medal honouring the lifetime achievement of the leader, who has come from an agriculture family, and completing 45 years in active politics.

The medal/prize/scholarship will be presented to the toppers in BA.LLB from the Mysore University Law School during the annual convocation.Though university authorities have accepted the application, the Syndicate and Academic Council members have to give their final approval. Both the bodies have members, including sitting MLAs, nominated by the BJP government, and also from academic circles.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof C Hemantha Kumar said they have received a request to institute a medal after Siddaramaiah. The proposal will be tabled before the Syndicate and Academic Council, and the medal will be presented during the next convocation, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramotsava Siddaramaiah Congress
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp