Chikkamagaluru: Duo rescued after car gets stuck in flood

With torrential rain lashing the district for the past 15 days, roads, paddy fields and streams have been flooded.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:18 AM

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: In a dramatic rescue caught on video, two people, who were trapped in their car as it was being swept away in an overflowing stream, were pulled out to safety in the nick of time. The incident was reported from a village near Sakharayapatna of Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday, and the video of the incident has gone viral.

With torrential rain lashing the district for the past 15 days, roads, paddy fields and streams have been flooded. Some local youths noticed a car being swept away. Acting swiftly, they latched onto it and tied it with a rope to an earthmover. One of the locals then broke the windshield of the car with a metal object and pulled out the duo. The owner of the car is said to be one Girish of Kethumaranahalli.

