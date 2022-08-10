Gali Janardhana Reddy hopes to restart mining in AP

Amit S Upadhye By

HUBBALLI: Former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy is said to be eyeing restarting iron ore mining in Andhra Pradesh. The AP government submitted before the Supreme Court on July 21, 2022 that it has no objection to mining activities within its demarcated area. Reddy’s counsel argued that as the boundaries between Karnataka and Andhra are demarcated, Reddy should be allowed to carry out mining.

Reddy owns four mines in Rayadurgam of Anantapur district in AP. All of them were shut in 2010 after the state government handed over the probe into irregularities to CBI. Over the last few months, there has been a buzz in Ballari about Reddy reentering politics and restarting mines.

Sources said Reddy is trying to restart mining in Anantapur district, where he owns Obulapuram mines. In 2010, the mines were shut after the Central Empowered Committee pointed to forest land encroachment and alterations in the boundary between the two states. “The mines owned by Reddy in AP can resume operations if the Centre gives the forest clearance,” sources said.

Anti-mining activists, however, said several matters pertaining to illegal mining in Ballari and AP are pending before the apex court. “We have filed an interim petition challenging the boundary survey between the two states in Ballari. The Survey of India has proposed a boundary line based on the 1896 maps when state boundaries did not exist. We are demanding a resurvey. The court had slated the next hearing for August 10, 2022, but the matter has not been listed,” said Tapal Ganesh, a petitioner from Ballari.

