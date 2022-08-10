Home States Karnataka

HDK questions Congress over ‘Freedom Walk’

He also met his father and former PM HD Deve Gowda and inquired about the latter’s health.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday questioned the Congress about the essence of the ‘Freedom Walk’, which it has planned on August 15 from the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station to the National College Grounds here.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to take part in the event, ‘Swatantrosava Amrit Mahotsava Padayatra’.“Now you are going to walk on Independence Day. Can you explain a little about whose freedom? Will you answer to the anti-freedom acts carried out by the Congress so far,” he tweeted. “Dr BR Ambedkar was the minister in the first cabinet of the country, which gave us the Constitution.

The Congress leaders who stopped such a gentleman from coming back to the Parliament and ruthlessly suppressed the voice of the downtrodden of India are today singing the hymn of Independence,” he added.
Kumaraswamy, who had been to London, returned on Tuesday. He also met his father and former PM HD Deve Gowda and inquired about the latter’s health.

