Home States Karnataka

No buses to ply at Anshi Ghat due to landslides

Accordingly, the KSRTC has stopped buses here for now.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

The landslide at Anshi Ghats

The landslide at Anshi Ghats. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KARWAR: With minor landslides occurring frequently at Anshi Ghat, the committee headed by assistant commissioner, Karwar, has advised KSRTC not to allow movement of buses and other heavy vehicles along this stretch. Another landslide occurred at the Anshi Ghat but the stretch was immediately cleared for vehicle users. However, the committee comprising AC Karwar,  PolIce department, PWD and others has suggested not to allow movement of buses and other heavy vehicles.

Accordingly, the KSRTC has stopped buses here for now. “The movement of buses has been stopped for now at least until the monsoon,” said an official source in KSRTC. However, following an agitation by the people of Joida, Kumbarwada and other places, the KSRTC has started two shuttle services since the last one week. The commuters are not happy with it. “The buses are not in good condition. They leak when it rains, they are not on time and not sufficient,” said Raju Naik, a government employee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anshi Ghat KSRTC landslides
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp