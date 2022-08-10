No buses to ply at Anshi Ghat due to landslides

By Express News Service

KARWAR: With minor landslides occurring frequently at Anshi Ghat, the committee headed by assistant commissioner, Karwar, has advised KSRTC not to allow movement of buses and other heavy vehicles along this stretch. Another landslide occurred at the Anshi Ghat but the stretch was immediately cleared for vehicle users. However, the committee comprising AC Karwar, PolIce department, PWD and others has suggested not to allow movement of buses and other heavy vehicles.

Accordingly, the KSRTC has stopped buses here for now. “The movement of buses has been stopped for now at least until the monsoon,” said an official source in KSRTC. However, following an agitation by the people of Joida, Kumbarwada and other places, the KSRTC has started two shuttle services since the last one week. The commuters are not happy with it. “The buses are not in good condition. They leak when it rains, they are not on time and not sufficient,” said Raju Naik, a government employee.

