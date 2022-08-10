No change in Karnataka CM candidate: BJP hits back at Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Slamming Congress for speculating about a leadership change in Karnataka, cabinet colleagues of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, especially Revenue Minister R Ashoka, clarified that Bommai will continue as chief minister and the 2023 Assembly polls will be fought under his leadership.

Ashoka said Union Home Minister Amit Shah too appreciated Bommai’s leadership. “There is no question of change in the chief minister’s post. Even after the elections, Bommai, a simple man, will be the chief minister,” he said.

“A disillusioned Congress is spreading such rumours. Congress’ tweet that Karnataka will have a third chief minister is ridiculous. The leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will corner the Congress forever,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had tagged a news clip of minister Umesh Katti claiming that “he too is in the race for CM”, and tweeted that Karnataka will have its third chief minister under the present BJP government. “After Amit Shah’s visit clouds shrouded the BJP!” the KPCC tweeted.

Soon after, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar reacted, tweeting, “Its (Congress) high command had changed the chief ministers such as Veerendra Patil just like changing the shirts.”“During the Congress rule, CM meant Chit Minister instead of Chief Minister. Should we give an account of Chief Ministers being changed by Congress on the basis of chits sent by Delhi postmen,” he added.

In a series of tweets, Sudhakar defended Bommai’s leadership, dubbing the Congress’ speculation on changing the Chief Minister as a dream.“The BJP government is stable under the efficient leadership of Bommai. Soon it will be known as who will get off the double door bus of the Congress party,” he added. Meanwhile, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel slammed Congress’ tweet which said that Bommai would soon be replaced.

In a video statement, Kateel said Bommai will continue as CM for the full term and alleged that the Congress is making such statements in order to hide ED action on AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and tussle over the CM candidate in the Grand Old Party. He said that the BJP will fight the next election under the leadership of Bommai and guidance of former CM BS Yediyurappa.

