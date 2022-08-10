Home States Karnataka

No change in Karnataka CM candidate: BJP hits back at Congress

In a series of tweets, Sudhakar defended Bommai’s leadership, dubbing the Congress’ speculation on changing the Chief Minister as a dream.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel at an election campaign in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Slamming Congress for speculating about a leadership change in Karnataka, cabinet colleagues of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, especially Revenue Minister R Ashoka, clarified that Bommai will continue as chief minister and the 2023 Assembly polls will be fought under his leadership.
Ashoka said Union Home Minister Amit Shah too appreciated Bommai’s leadership. “There is no question of change in the chief minister’s post. Even after the elections, Bommai, a simple man, will be the chief minister,” he said.

“A disillusioned Congress is spreading such rumours. Congress’ tweet that Karnataka will have a third chief minister is ridiculous. The leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will corner the Congress forever,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had tagged a news clip of minister Umesh Katti claiming that “he too is in the race for CM”, and tweeted that Karnataka will have its third chief minister under the present BJP government. “After Amit Shah’s visit clouds shrouded the BJP!” the KPCC tweeted.

Soon after, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar reacted, tweeting, “Its (Congress) high command had changed the chief ministers such as Veerendra Patil just like changing the shirts.”“During the Congress rule, CM meant Chit Minister instead of Chief Minister. Should we give an account of Chief Ministers being changed by Congress on the basis of chits sent by Delhi postmen,” he added.

In a series of tweets, Sudhakar defended Bommai’s leadership, dubbing the Congress’ speculation on changing the Chief Minister as a dream.“The BJP government is stable under the efficient leadership of Bommai. Soon it will be known as who will get off the double door bus of the Congress party,” he added. Meanwhile, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel slammed Congress’ tweet which said that Bommai would soon be replaced.

In a video statement, Kateel said Bommai will continue as CM for the full term and alleged that the Congress is making such statements in order to hide ED action on AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and tussle over the CM candidate in the Grand Old Party. He said that the BJP will fight the next election under the leadership of Bommai and guidance of former CM BS Yediyurappa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress R Ashoka Karnataka Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls Basavaraj Bommai BJP
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp